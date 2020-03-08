Home

Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary
3815 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-8631
Shirlee Strup
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Edgerton United Methodist Church
307 North Michigan Ave.
Edgerton, IL
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:30 PM
Edgerton United Methodist Church
307 North Michigan Ave.
Edgerton, IL
Shirlee Ann Strup


1931 - 2020
Shirlee Ann Strup Obituary
Shirlee Ann Strup

Shirlee Ann (Musser) Strup, formerly of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 in Middlefield, Ohio at the age of 88. She was born on November 28, 1931 in Bryan, Ohio to Gordon Musser and Helen K. (Werder) Musser.

Shirlee is survived by her husband of 65 years, Roger Strup; her sister, Alice Shaffer; brother, Gordon (Barb) Musser; her children, David (Susan Dorfmeyer) Strup, Stephen (Sue) Strup, Lynne (Les) Shearer, and Thomas (Marcia) Strup; 6 grandchildren and one great grandson.

Visitation and a Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Edgerton United Methodist Church, 307 North Michigan Ave., Edgerton, Ohio from 12:00 to 1:30 pm, followed by services at 1:30 pm. Interment Maple Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Shirlee's honor to the Edgerton Area Foundation and/or the Edgerton United Methodist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, Toledo, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at www.fothdorfmeyer.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
