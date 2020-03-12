|
|
Shirlene A. Pack "Speedy"
Shirlene A. Pack "Speedy", 83, of Sylvania, passed away on March 9, 2020 at The Goerlich Center. She was born in Toledo, OH on September 23, 1936 to Emmett and Catherine (Smith) Richardson. Speedy married George Pack on July 16, 1955 and together they raised 2 children.
Speedy worked at Toledo Towel before starting her family and later returned to work at Foodtown. She loved gardening and flowers, young children, her church and most of all she loved to shop. No one ever left her house hungry when they came to visit.
Speedy is survived by her children, Kenneth (Darlene) and Barbara (James) Wright; grandchildren, Laurie and Justin (Shannon); 4 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
Visitation will be at the Reeb Funeral Home on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 11 am until the funeral service starts at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the .
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020