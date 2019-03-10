Shirlene G. Roop



Shirlene G. Roop, 82, of Toledo, OH, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo Inpatient Unit. She was born in Portage, Ohio September 18, 1936. Shirlene loved to crochet, spend time with her children and great grandchildren, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.



She is survived by her daughters Coy (David) Wysong and Michelle (Billy) Adams; sons Ronald, Dale, Keith (Pam), Jamie (Billie), and Kip (Kim) Roop; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Judy Yeager, Kathy Reeves, and Lorie Smith; and brother Robert Hainer. Shirlene was preceded in death by her former spouses Milton V. Roop and Rex K. Fetters; and brother Dale Roberts.



Family and friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Tuesday, March 12th from 11 AM. until the Funeral Ceremony begins at 1 PM. Shirlene will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park.



Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, the Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Go Bucks



www.reebfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019