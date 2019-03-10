Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirlene Roop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirlene G. Roop


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirlene G. Roop Obituary
Shirlene G. Roop

Shirlene G. Roop, 82, of Toledo, OH, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo Inpatient Unit. She was born in Portage, Ohio September 18, 1936. Shirlene loved to crochet, spend time with her children and great grandchildren, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

She is survived by her daughters Coy (David) Wysong and Michelle (Billy) Adams; sons Ronald, Dale, Keith (Pam), Jamie (Billie), and Kip (Kim) Roop; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Judy Yeager, Kathy Reeves, and Lorie Smith; and brother Robert Hainer. Shirlene was preceded in death by her former spouses Milton V. Roop and Rex K. Fetters; and brother Dale Roberts.

Family and friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Tuesday, March 12th from 11 AM. until the Funeral Ceremony begins at 1 PM. Shirlene will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, the Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Go Bucks

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now