Shirley A. Barnes


1934 - 2020
Shirley A. Barnes Obituary
Shirley A. Barnes

Shirley A. Barnes, 85, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away March 20, 2020, in Genacross Lutheran Services Wolf Creek. Shirley was born on November 26, 1934, in Toledo, Ohio, to Albert and Irene (Stover) McIlrath. Shirley worked for the Toledo Public School System as a Lunch Mom at Harvard Elementary, retiring in 1984.

Shirley was preceded in death by brother, Albert McIlrath Jr. and grandson, Bryce Kramer. Surviving is her loving husband of 67 years, Bryce Barnes Sr; son, Bryce (Sonya) Barnes Jr.; daughter, Linda (Mark) Shifflett; grandchildren, Amanda (Brett) Freyer, Kyle (Lindsey) Kramer, Katelyn Kramer; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Lucas Freyer, Colson and Tripp Kramer.

Visitation and Funeral services will be private for the family only. Interment will

be held in Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Rd.

The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please view and

sign Shirley's condolence page at berstickerscottfuneralhome.com

www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020
