Shirley A. Barrett, formerly of Martin, Ohio died Friday, May 24, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, in Perrysburg, Ohio. Shirley was born in Toledo on November 3, 1934, the daughter of Richard K. and Marie (Bosen) Donley. She married Calvin Barrett on May 4, 1957 and he preceded her in death on August 13, 1992.



Shirley worked for the L.O.F. Company in Rossford, Ohio for several years prior to her and Calvin starting a family. She was a dedicated member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Genoa and was active in the Women of the Church group. She enjoyed working at the polls during election time, crocheting and for many years, camping. Her biggest love was reserved for her family, especially for her grandchildren. She relished every minute spent with them no matter what the activity was.



Shirley is survived by her daughter, Diane (Paul) Hollinger, son, Jeff (Lisa) Barrett, grandchildren, Andrew Tornow, Sara Tornow, Jordan Hollinger, Joseph (Danielle) Hollinger, Joshua (Loren) Hollinger, Alexis Barrett, Sydney Barrett and Cassidy Barrett. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Calvin, daughter, Karen Tornow, sisters, Arlene Rhoads, Roberta Wilson, Jane Hunt, Nancy St. John, brothers, Richard, Duane and Terry Donley.



A funeral service for Shirley will be conducted at 11 A.M., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 313 Main St., Genoa, Ohio. Visitation will be held in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, Ohio 43430 from 2-8 P.M., Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Entombment will take place in the Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Perrysburg, Ohio. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the church or the Donor's Choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 28, 2019