Shirley A. Bauman



Shirley A. Bauman, 93, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Landings of Oregon. Shirley was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 8, 1926 to George and Mildred (Hoffman) Lee. A lifelong Christian, Shirley attended Christ United Methodist and Heritage Christian Churches. Shirley was a bus driver for Oregon City Schools and as a unit clerk in the emergency room at St. Charles Hospital, retiring in 1991. Her hobbies included: cooking, baking, and working in her yard. She was an avid golfer and swimming at the YMCA with her many friends. Shirley is survived by her children Mark Bauman, Nancy Bauman, and Greg Bauman; grandchildren, Allen (Lindsey) Bauman and Christina Bauman; along with 4 great-grandchildren and many loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Alfred Bauman.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Friday June 28, 2019 from 2:30 pm until time of memorial service at 3:00pm. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the .



www.egglestonmeinert.com





Published in The Blade from June 26 to June 27, 2019