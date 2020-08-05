Shirley A. BradshawShirley Ann Bradshaw, age 73, of Waterville, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020. Shirley was born December 30, 1946, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Raymond and Margaret (Hogan) Grady. She retired from Anthony Wayne Public Schools as a Custodian. In her free time she enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing, baking, CCD classes and Girl Scouts. She enjoyed shopping at yard sales. Spending time with her grandchildren was important to her. Shirley had a great sense of humor and was a kind, gentle soul. Holidays were important to her, especially Christmas and Saint Patrick's Day.In addition to her parents, Shirley was also preceded in death by her husband, Randall Bradshaw; sisters, Peggy Grady and Sharon Boutwell. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Amy (JoAnne) Bradshaw, Aaron (Tammy) Bradshaw, Betty (Gary) Jacobs; grandchildren, James Gallagher, Austin Bradshaw, Trevor Gallagher, Damion Bradshaw, Desiree Lincoln, Devin Nicholson, Ian Foreman and Robin Foreman; great-grandchildren, Jamariya Austin, Jayden Ebeid, Raelynn Whitman, Joshua Ebeid, Madelynne Ebeid and Jayce Foreman; sisters, Norma Schoettle and Barbara (Jerry) Childers; brother-in-law, Mike (Sheila) Bradshaw; special canine companion, Bobby; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.The family will receive guests on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 104 W. Broadway, Maumee, 43537. Burial will follow at Wakeman Cemetery in Waterville.Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA in Shirley's memory.To leave a special message for Shirley's family, please visit