1/1
Shirley A. Bradshaw
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A. Bradshaw

Shirley Ann Bradshaw, age 73, of Waterville, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020. Shirley was born December 30, 1946, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Raymond and Margaret (Hogan) Grady. She retired from Anthony Wayne Public Schools as a Custodian. In her free time she enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing, baking, CCD classes and Girl Scouts. She enjoyed shopping at yard sales. Spending time with her grandchildren was important to her. Shirley had a great sense of humor and was a kind, gentle soul. Holidays were important to her, especially Christmas and Saint Patrick's Day.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was also preceded in death by her husband, Randall Bradshaw; sisters, Peggy Grady and Sharon Boutwell. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Amy (JoAnne) Bradshaw, Aaron (Tammy) Bradshaw, Betty (Gary) Jacobs; grandchildren, James Gallagher, Austin Bradshaw, Trevor Gallagher, Damion Bradshaw, Desiree Lincoln, Devin Nicholson, Ian Foreman and Robin Foreman; great-grandchildren, Jamariya Austin, Jayden Ebeid, Raelynn Whitman, Joshua Ebeid, Madelynne Ebeid and Jayce Foreman; sisters, Norma Schoettle and Barbara (Jerry) Childers; brother-in-law, Mike (Sheila) Bradshaw; special canine companion, Bobby; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will receive guests on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 104 W. Broadway, Maumee, 43537. Burial will follow at Wakeman Cemetery in Waterville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA in Shirley's memory.

To leave a special message for Shirley's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes Southwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved