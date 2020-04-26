Shirley A. Diefenthaler Shirley A. Diefenthaler, 87, of Martin, Ohio, passed away with her son Mark by her side, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in the early morning hours at Mercy-St. Charles Hospital, Oregon, Ohio. She was born in Curtice, Ohio, on October 6, 1932, to Arthur and Mildred (Porath) Stiller. She grew up in Elliston, Ohio and attended Oak Harbor High School. After high school she worked at the former Pink Elephant and Blue Moon Restaurants. Shirley married Kenneth C. Diefenthaler on May 15, 1954, at Trinity Evangelical and Reform Church in Elliston, Ohio. Ken preceded her in death on November 6, 2008. Along with raising her family, she helped Ken with his farm drainage work, taking calls and picking up parts when needed. She loved to cook, and bake for her family and always looked forward to the holidays when she could decorate her home. Shirley was a former member of Trinity U.C.C. where she was active in the Women's' Guild, taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She had been a member of the Genoa Mother's Club and Genoa Band Parents and sold Avon cosmetics for several years. She and Ken enjoyed Sunday drives and attending area church dinners, festivals and county fairs,. They also traveled to Florida, Hawaii, Canada and Arizona, visiting friends and relatives. Surviving Shirley is her son, Mark Diefenthaler; sister-in-law, Anabel Diefenthaler and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and in-laws. Due to the current Corona Virus pandemic, a private service will be held for Shirley with burial in the Elliston Cemetery, next to Ken. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen-Clay Joint Fire District Station #36, 101 E. 6th St., Genoa, OH 43430, Kidney Found of Northwest Ohio, 3100 W. Central Ave. #150, Toledo, OH 43606 or the donor's choice. Online Condolences may be shared with her family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, OH, is assisting the family with arrangements. Mark and his family would like to thank the nurses at Mercy-St. Charles Hospital ICU, Dr.'s Afolabi, Darocha, Imam and Fernandez for their excellent care. A special thanks to Dr. Odeh for his care, compassion and accessibility to the family. Also, a special thank you to nurses Jen and Hannah who tenderly cared for Shirley on her last day. walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.