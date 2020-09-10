Shirley A. HerrmannShirley Herrmann, 85, of Point Place, passed away peacefully in her home on September 8, 2020. She was born March 30, 1935 in Toledo to Frank and Margaret Spaulding. She loved to watch sports on TV: basketball, NY Yankees and, of course, her beloved Buckeyes!She was also well-known for her baking ... cookies, cakes and brownies for friends, neighbors and relatives. In her younger years, she would bake thousands of Christmas cookies, starting her baking & freezing right after Thanksgiving. She was a faithful member of RiverPoint Ministries United Methodist Church, helping with bake sales, community and sympathy dinners for years and was a member of the "back row" gang.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death and will be greeted by her husband of 60 years, Willy; her daughter, Debbie; twin sister, Beverly; brother, Rich; best friend and neighbor of over 57 years, Louise Hartford; and brothers-in-law, Kurt (Geraldine) and Bob (Eleanor) Herrmann.She will be cherished and remembered always by daughters, Sandy (Mike) Faylor, Kristi (Rob) Filipovich, and "adopted" daughter, Barb Jagielski; grandsons, Brandon and Brett Filipovich; brothers, Bob (Karen) and Ken (Jeanette) Spaulding; sister-in-law,Carol; and many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by grand-dogs, Shadow, Joey and Dude.Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 2-7:00 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. The Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home and will be live streamed on the Hoening Family Funeral Homes Facebook page. Interment will follow at Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to RiverPoint Ministries or Ohio Living Hospice.For those wishing to attend visitation, you are encouraged to wear your best scarlet and gray. Until we meet again ... Go Bucks! Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe. Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current social distancing and attendance guidelines, and require that masks be worn. Please share condolences at