1/1
Shirley A. Herrmann
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A. Herrmann

Shirley Herrmann, 85, of Point Place, passed away peacefully in her home on September 8, 2020. She was born March 30, 1935 in Toledo to Frank and Margaret Spaulding. She loved to watch sports on TV: basketball, NY Yankees and, of course, her beloved Buckeyes!

She was also well-known for her baking ... cookies, cakes and brownies for friends, neighbors and relatives. In her younger years, she would bake thousands of Christmas cookies, starting her baking & freezing right after Thanksgiving. She was a faithful member of RiverPoint Ministries United Methodist Church, helping with bake sales, community and sympathy dinners for years and was a member of the "back row" gang.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death and will be greeted by her husband of 60 years, Willy; her daughter, Debbie; twin sister, Beverly; brother, Rich; best friend and neighbor of over 57 years, Louise Hartford; and brothers-in-law, Kurt (Geraldine) and Bob (Eleanor) Herrmann.

She will be cherished and remembered always by daughters, Sandy (Mike) Faylor, Kristi (Rob) Filipovich, and "adopted" daughter, Barb Jagielski; grandsons, Brandon and Brett Filipovich; brothers, Bob (Karen) and Ken (Jeanette) Spaulding; sister-in-law,Carol; and many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by grand-dogs, Shadow, Joey and Dude.

Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 2-7:00 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. The Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home and will be live streamed on the Hoening Family Funeral Homes Facebook page. Interment will follow at Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to RiverPoint Ministries or Ohio Living Hospice.

For those wishing to attend visitation, you are encouraged to wear your best scarlet and gray. Until we meet again ... Go Bucks! Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe. Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current social distancing and attendance guidelines, and require that masks be worn. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoening Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved