Shirley A. Vogelsang
Shirley A. Vogelsang, 93, passed away September 9, 2020 at Kingston Residence in Sylvania. She was born February 10, 1927 to Edward and Norma Raitz in Toledo. Shirley was a graduate of Libbey High School, Class of 1945. She worked at Ohio Citizens Bank before transitioning into being a mother and homemaker. After raising her children, she enjoyed working in the print shop at the University of Toledo for over 25 years until her retirement. Shirley took advantage of many of the continuing education programs offered by U.T. during her tenure including beginner's tennis and cake decoration. She was a volunteer at Flower Hospital and enjoyed sewing and Knitting. Shirley was a longtime member of Augsburg Lutheran Church.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Susan K. (Steve Thomas) Ceparski, Patricia (Gerry Kane) Carey, Jennifer (Matthew) Selmek; sister, Norma Gibbons; grandchildren, Christopher Selmek, Laura (Tim) Barton and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Vogelsang in 2008 after 54 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Edward, Paul, Glen, James, Keith; and her sister, Carol Meek.
Special thanks to the staff at Kingston-Sylvania for the exceptional care given to Shirley.
Friends are invited to visit after 11:00 a.m Tuesday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, where services will commence at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of the donor's choice
