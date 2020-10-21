1/1
Shirley Ann Crippen
Shirley Ann Crippen

Shirley Ann Crippen, 80 yrs old, passed away October 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Basil (Whitey) Crippen; and her younger sisters, Jackie Morton and Mary Mrotek. Shirley was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi for many years. She worked for Lucas County Board of MR/DD and touched everyone who knew her. She always made you laugh with her unfiltered sense of humor.

Shirley was oldest of 5 children leaving her brother, Terry(Anna) Dibble and sister, Barb(Bob) Kimball left to cherish her memory. She will always be missed by her children, Shawn Crippen and Heide Crippen-Ginier. Shirley's grandchildren were the highlight of her life-Mari and Shelby Crippen, Adam and Erik Ginier. She will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.

Service will be held October 24 at 2 p.m. Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. The family would like to thank Genacross Wolf Creek for taking care of her the last few years.

Arrangements by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419)531-4424.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net



Published in The Blade from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Service
02:00 PM
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
