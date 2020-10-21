Shirley Ann Crippen
Shirley Ann Crippen, 80 yrs old, passed away October 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Basil (Whitey) Crippen; and her younger sisters, Jackie Morton and Mary Mrotek. Shirley was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi for many years. She worked for Lucas County Board of MR/DD and touched everyone who knew her. She always made you laugh with her unfiltered sense of humor.
Shirley was oldest of 5 children leaving her brother, Terry(Anna) Dibble and sister, Barb(Bob) Kimball left to cherish her memory. She will always be missed by her children, Shawn Crippen and Heide Crippen-Ginier. Shirley's grandchildren were the highlight of her life-Mari and Shelby Crippen, Adam and Erik Ginier. She will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
Service will be held October 24 at 2 p.m. Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. The family would like to thank Genacross Wolf Creek for taking care of her the last few years.
