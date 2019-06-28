Shirley Ann Dipner



Shirley Ann Dipner, also lovingly known as "Aunt Shirley the Great", passed away peacefully at the age of 84 while in Mercy St. Charles Hospital ICU on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.



Shirley was born January 19, 1935, in Ottawa County, Ohio, to Clayton and Mildred (Miller) Dipner. Shirley loved to read and embroider. She was a loving sister and aunt who still mailed handwritten letters and never missed sending a birthday card to family and friends. Shirley was a faithful member of First St. John Lutheran Church in Toledo, where for many years she was superintendent of Sunday School.



Shirley graduated from Oak Harbor High School and received her Bachelor of Science in Education Degree from Bowling Green University. Shirley taught elementary school for 40 years, beginning her career in Pomona, California for 2 years teaching the rest of her 38 years with Oregon City Schools. She was a member of the teaching sorority, Alpha Delta Kappa and served as its president several times. Shirley was also very active member of the Lucas County Retired Teachers Association.



Shirley is survived by her sisters, Diane (Frank) Paterson, of Rosenberg, Oregon and Linda (Rajendra) Joshi of Oregon, Ohio and many loving nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dolores and brothers, Wayne and Myron.



She will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to experience her loving smile, her unique sense of humor, and her delicious bread pudding!!



An open Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:00 am in Limestone Cemetery, Graytown, Ohio. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Shirley's memory are asked to consider First St. John Lutheran Church Bell Choir. Arrangements by Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel.



Published in The Blade on June 28, 2019