Shirley Ann Hannan



Shirley Ann Hannan, 84 passed away on Sunday March 17th, 2019. Shirley was born on November 27, 1934 to Helen and Virgil Hagg in Stony Ridge, Ohio.



Shirley attended the University of Toledo where she graduated summa cum laude with a degree in business. Shirley met and married the love of her life John Jay Hannan on July 14th, 1956. John and Shirley moved to Columbus, Ohio, where she taught typing class in Grove City, while John attended The Ohio State University School of Veterinary Medicine. John and Shirley gave their children a magical childhood- Pam, Andrea, Jay and Jayme. She was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She showed great empathy, compassion and led by example for all who were lucky enough to be touched by her. Shirley was a domestic goddess, keeping an immaculate home and generated legendary homecooked meals and baked goods. Her kitchen was the heart of her home and where our family's memories were created.



Shirley spent her life working side by side with her husband John, as the finance director for their successful Veterinary Clinic. She was an avid bowler in south Toledo for over 30 years, and cherishes the many friendships she made as a member of St. Petri's Lutheran Church, Bunko, Junior League, and Towne Club.



She is mother to Pam Hannan-Hedges (John), Andrea Ravelli (George), Jay Hannan (Amy), Jayme Bottke (Todd) and grandmother to: Anthony Ravelli, Hannah Stewart (Zachary) Emilee and Georgie Ravelli, Tess, J. Rogan, and Keegan Hannan, Kennedy and Blake Hedges and Fletcher Bottke and great grandmother to Clara Stewart. Also surviving is her brother Earl Hagg, sister in law, Carol Volschow; Shirley was preceded by her husband John and her parents.



Friends will be received from 3-7 P.M. on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 in the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133). A Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 24th, 2019 at St. Petri Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3120 S Byrne Road, Toledo, Ohio 43614. Burial will be private in Troy Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to St. Petri Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mom's House Women's Shelter, 2505 Franklin Ave. Toledo, OH 43610 or The Assistance Dogs for Achieving Independence, 5605 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH 43560. Condolences may be made directly to the family by visiting



www.witzlershank.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary