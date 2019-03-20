Shirley Ann Irving



Shirley (Rahman) Irving, age 88, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Shirley was born May 15, 1930 to George and Gertrude Rahman in Toledo, Ohio. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1948. Shirley married the love of her life Eugene Irving on May 16, 1953 and they had 5 children. She devoted her life to being a homemaker and raising their children. When the children were older, she went to work at Fabric Circle and JoAnn Fabrics. Shirley was a very talented seamstress often making clothing and Halloween costumes for her children and grandchildren. She was the best grandma any grandchild could wish for.



Shirley is survived by her children Mark Irving of Perrysburg; Douglas (Rhonda) Irving of Noblesville, IN; Suzanne (Matthew) Lee of Toledo; Michelle (Douglas) Dunston of Toledo; Karen (Christopher) Stone of Cape Coral, FL; 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Eugene Irving; daughter-in-law, Beth Irving; and three older brothers George, Robert and Louis.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 2 - 8 pm at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH. Funeral Services will begin in the mortuary on Friday, March 22 at 9:15 a.m. followed by The Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 2255 Central Grove, Toledo, OH where she was a member for over 60 years. Interment will be private. The children request, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the . Please view and sign the guest registry at www.CoyleFuneralHome.com



www.coylefuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019