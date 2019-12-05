|
Evangelist Shirley Ann Sutton
Evangelist Shirley Ann Sutton, age 78 of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Promedica Toledo Hospital under the care of Promedica Hospice. Evangelist Shirley was born on July 29, 1941 to the union of Watson and Oretha (Wade) Hudson in Plant City, Florida.
Evangelist Shirley was a graduate of Jesup W. Scott High School and Calvary Bible Institution and was licensed as an Evangelist. She was a member of Word Of Faith Ministries/Toledo. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for Surface Combustion for over 30+ years, Johnson's Janitorial Services, PMBA Architects, LLC, and Metzgers/Mom Squad. She was known for her love for the Lord, a praiser and a woman of great faith.
Elder Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Reverend Rudolph Sutton. She is survived by her children Charles Russell Jr. (Lancaster, OH), Damon Russell Sr., Karen Hardiman, Pamela (Quanny) Garmon, Alan J. Sutton, Kimberly J. Garrett, Angelia R. Williams, Lane Sutton and her grandson whom she raised as her own child Emanuel Sutton; she is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great, great grandchildren. Siblings, James (Jennifer) Hudson Sr. (Gardenia, California), Paul (Mary) Hudson Sr., Crystal Draper (Douglasville, Georgia); caregivers, her niece and nephew Pastor Terry J. and Bishop Kevin A. Sutton, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Friends may visit at Dale Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, 572 Nebraska Ave. on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will take place at The Arc Church, 2500 Nebraska Ave., on Saturday, December 7th where the wake will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Bishop Kevin A. Sutton, Sr. Pastor of Word Of Faith Ministries, Eulogist and Elder Rodney L. Holmes, Officiate. Interment Services will follow in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 5, 2019