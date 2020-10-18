Shirley Ann ToppOn October 15, 2020, Shirley Ann Topp passed away peacefully at the age of 81 after a brief illness. Born in Toledo, Ohio, to Jesse and Alene (Taylor) Anderson Shirley was a life long resident of Toledo and graduate of Whitney High School. At the age of 16, Shirley began to work for her father in his cabinet and pool business as a secretary. Later, she was employed as a bookkeeper for Boellner Construction. Classes at the art museum inspired her life passion and true calling of working with glass. Shirley and her husband Bob traveled the eastern United States showing and selling their glass at art shows. Their art pieces are in homes all over the world. Shirley was an amazing mother and nana and family was a priority for her. She always made sure that she prepared your favorite food and loved the tradition of making candy with family at Christmas.Shirley is survived by husband, Robert Topp; daughters, Marla (Clark) Watkins and Jamie (Ron) Parton. Also surviving is step son, Robert Vincent (Jamie) Topp; grandchildren, Brianna (Alex) Geisel, Grant Parton, Natalie Topp and Lauren Topp.Private services will be held for the family on Monday, October 19th, at the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home (419-531-4424). Memorial contributions can be made to the Toledo Humane Society or Promedica Ebeid Hospice.