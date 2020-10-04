1/1
Shirley Ann Young
1940 - 2020
Shirley Ann Young

Shirley Ann Young, age 80, of Toledo, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Toledo Hospital. She was born on April 13, 1940 in Ottawa Lake, MI to James and Elsie (Cevora) Pfeiffer. Shirley was a food service employee for Canteen Vending and HDS Services for 20 years, and manager of the Shamrock Mobile Home Park for 30 years, retiring in 2014. She was a member of the Teamsters, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the Sylvania Moose Lodge 1579. Shirley enjoyed crochet and was a master crocheter. She also loved playing the Lottery, and Dart Ball with her friends at the F.O.E.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Penny (Roger) Bly, Tammy (Larry) Arthur, Lisa Curll, and Dolly (Michael) Murphy; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Billy Liske; daughter, Sue Dunmeyer; sister, Lil Fowler; and brother, Jim Pfeiffer.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 6 from 3-8:00 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The funeral service will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Ed Bellner presiding. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Masks will be required for visitation and services. Donations may be given to Friends of Companion Animals, 2532 N. Dixie Highway, Monroe, MI 48162. The funeral service will be livestreamed and condolences may be shared on Shirley's tribute page on our website at

www.sujkowski.com


Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
Funeral services provided by
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
