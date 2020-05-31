Shirley Bates
1932 - 2020
Shirley Bates

Shirley Bates, 87, of Oregon, OH passed away on May 26, 2020 at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 9, 1932 to John and Irene (Schumacher) Deindoerfer. She worked at Woolworths and Kroger before marrying the love of her life, Raymond in 1953. Shirley was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church since 1952. She was also a member of Eastern Stars #477. She used to deliver meals on wheels through St. Charles Hospital. Shirley was an avid dog lover. Her dog Sadie was her companion. She also had a green thumb and loved plants. Shirley enjoyed crocheting, reading, craft shows and large family gatherings during the holidays.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Susan (Dennis) Kirk, Lori (Kenneth) Sampsel and Julie (Gary) Gilkerson; grandchildren, Jessica (Jeremy) Johnson, Dustin (Jill) Kirk, Jon (Sarah) Donley, Joseph (Trina) Donley and Whitney (Nicholas Menke) Kirk; 7 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Raymond Bates; 2 brothers, 1 sister; and great grandson, Justin.

Private services and interment will be held at Toledo Memorial Park. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Homes, Oregon Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions in Shirley's name can be directed to the American Heart Association.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade on May 31, 2020.
