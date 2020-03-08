Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Saturday, May 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Monclova Road Baptist Church
7819 Monclova Rd.
Monclova, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Monclova Road Baptist Church
7819 Monclova Rd.
Monclova, OH
Shirley Briggs Riegel


1933 - 2020
Shirley Briggs Riegel Obituary
Shirley Briggs Riegel

Shirley B. Riegel, age 86, of Toledo, Ohio passed away at home on February 24, 2020. She was born September 3, 1933 in Washington D.C. to Lester and Marian (Gilmore) Briggs. She was a graduate of Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pennsylvania in June 1955 with a BS in Business Administration. Other than a few years working as a secretary, she enjoyed a life of a homemaker, wife, mother and adoring grandmother. She was a faithful member of Monclova Road Baptist Church and enjoyed working with children in after school Kid Clubs, of Children Outreach Ministries, a part of Child Evangelism Fellowship.

Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Donald F. Riegel; daughters Marian (Jeffrey) Cox of Baneberry, TN, Carolyn Riegel of Portland, OR, and Vera (Chuck) Hamrick of Perrysburg, OH; eight grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service is planned at Monclova Road Baptist Church, 7819 Monclova Rd., Monclova, OH 43542 on May 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may visit at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be sent to SOS Ministries, P.O. Box 189, Dover, FL 33527, or to the donor's favorite charity.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
