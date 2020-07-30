1/1
Shirley C. Marlow
1928 - 2020
Shirley C. Marlow

Shirley C. Marlow, 91, Joined her husband, Gene, in heaven July 29, 2020. She was born November 15, 1928, to Clarence and Juanita Christofel in Sandusky, Ohio. She was a secretary and lifeguard, she enjoyed teaching water aerobics and swimming lessons. Shirley cherished her time spent with family and friends at Green Lake in Interlochen, Michigan.

Shirley is survived by her sons, Craig (Ann) and Kim (Elaine) Marlow; granddaughters, Roxanne, Ashley and Kelly; great grandchildren, Harlem, Brooklyn, Alaya, Aria and Skylar. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; brother, Donald Christofel and sister, Janice Christofel.

Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Northwest Ohio www.alz.org Condolences for Shirley's family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
