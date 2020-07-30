Shirley C. Marlow
Shirley C. Marlow, 91, Joined her husband, Gene, in heaven July 29, 2020. She was born November 15, 1928, to Clarence and Juanita Christofel in Sandusky, Ohio. She was a secretary and lifeguard, she enjoyed teaching water aerobics and swimming lessons. Shirley cherished her time spent with family and friends at Green Lake in Interlochen, Michigan.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Craig (Ann) and Kim (Elaine) Marlow; granddaughters, Roxanne, Ashley and Kelly; great grandchildren, Harlem, Brooklyn, Alaya, Aria and Skylar. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; brother, Donald Christofel and sister, Janice Christofel.
Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Northwest Ohio
Condolences for Shirley's family may be expressed online