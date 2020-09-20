Shirley (Beczynski) Cappelletty Morgan
January 26, 1950 - August 21, 2020
Shirley C. Morgan, of Maumee, Ohio passed away at Kingston Care Center, Perrysburg, OH. on August 21, 2020 at the age of 70.
Shirley graduated from Whitney High School in 1968 when she began searching for her future in the workplace. After working several jobs, she was hired at St. Vincent's Hospital in the cardiac Unit where she would remain for the next 29 years. This was her place. Shirley was a hard worker and took pride in her job. There she would find many friends over the years some of whom kept in touch with her. You would never have experienced a dull day when she was around. She had a wit about her and when she was present in your midst, there would always be lots of laughs. She had a nickname for everyone, all in fun.
At the age of 57, Shirley was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Thus began many hardships over the next 14 years. She was determined to someday walk again as that was her passion, but that was not to be. Due to this disability, Shirley was forced into early retirement.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Leo and Rene Beczynski; husband, James Cappelletty and husband, Albert Morgan.
Surving Shirley is her sister, Rosemary Beczynski; Jim's children including daughters, Kathy (Mike) Segrist, Kris (Dave) Fisher, Carol (Dan) Lulfs, Sandy (Tom) Burt and son, Dan (Colleen) Cappelletty. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Also surviving is Al's daughter, Angela Chrisman and her grandchildren and sister-in-law, Peggy Anderson, cousins and many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday September 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 North Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. 43615.
Those wishing to give a memorial donation in her name should consider a charity of their choice
.www.wisniewskifuneral.net