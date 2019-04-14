Shirley "JoAnn" (Cook) Curry



Shirley "JoAnn" (Cook) Curry, 83, of Adrian, MI, departed this life on Thursday, April 11, 2019, with loving family by her side, at the Toledo Hospital. She is now reunited with her husband of 59 years, Charles, who passed away in 2015. JoAnn was born on September 21, 1935, to Bessie (Yarad) and Arthur Cook, in her grandmother's home in the "Little Syria" section of North Toledo. She was a graduate of Woodward and received an associate degree from the University of Toledo. Most important to JoAnn was spending time with her family. Her joys in life included Camp Friendly, fishing with her husband in Ocala, FL, going to movies (always with popcorn), spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and meals at local restaurants. JoAnn's family loved her cooking - especially her Middle Eastern specialties of kibbeh and grape leaves and many other culinary delights. JoAnn also enjoyed playing sports in her youth, especially basketball and Ping-Pong, and was known for refereeing at Friendly Center basketball games. She was proud of her Syrian/Lebanese heritage and in the 1980's achieved her dream of traveling to the Middle East. Her hobbies included porcelain doll making, antiques, sewing, shopping, cooking, and recipe collecting.



Preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Arthur "Buzzy" Cook and Jeanette Freiheit; daughter, Debbie. JoAnn is survived by her children, David (Jane), Diann (Kelly) Ward, and Dawn (Mike) Carter; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.



Memorial contributions may be made to the . JoAnn will be greatly missed by her family.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019