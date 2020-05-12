(News story) Shirley D. York, a Toledo stay-at-home mother turned day-care owner and operator, died Saturday at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. She was 87.
She died of complications from a pulmonary embolism, her daughter Michele Leslie said.
Mrs. York owned and operated a day-care center at her West Toledo home from its inception in 1988 until 1993, when she closed the business and retired after her husband of 40 years, Donald York, died. Everybody at the day care knew her as "Grandma Shirley," her daughter said.
Before that, she worked with children for at least 10 years at different times at several day-care centers at area churches and YMCA facilities after raising her own children.
Said Barb Lenhart, whose children had attended Mrs. York's day care: "They loved Grandma Shirley. She was so kind. ... She always had time to listen to the kids. And she also gave good advice and kept in touch through their adult years."
It was when Mrs. York's Toledo grandchildren were born that she decided to start her own business "so she could have the best of the two worlds - care for her own grandchildren while helping others at her home," Mrs. Leslie said.
"Everybody who came through there, she was 'Grandma Shirley' to them. She never got upset," Mrs. Leslie said. "She was a very calm, loving person, so children behaved for her like they would never behave for their parents.
"And they loved her," Mrs. Leslie added.
"Whether you were a blood relative or not, if you were in her circle - you were her family. Also if you were in need of something, she was going to help you," she said.
Mrs. York was born May 30, 1932, in Ware, Mass., to Mae and Lawrence Rowe.
The family later moved to Knoxville, Tenn., where she graduated from high school and then attended college for a couple of years.
In 1953, she married Donald York and settled in Toledo, where they raised three children.
"She grew up in World War II when life wasn't easy," her daughter said. "She lost her mother at age 12, her brother at age 18, and her father in her early 20s. That made her strong and helped her raise her children."
In her earlier life, Mrs. York enjoyed snowmobiling with her husband in Michigan, where they spent their vacations.
Mrs. York also liked car rides, traveling, and watching NASCAR races and football games.
She was a longtime member of Hope United Methodist Church, where she had volunteered in multiple capacities over the years.
Along with her husband, Mrs. York was preceded in death by a son, a brother, and a grandson.
Surviving are her daughters, Kimberly Houck and Michele Leslie, and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be private.
The family suggests tributes to Quilts of Compassion.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at sigov@theblade.com or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on May 12, 2020.