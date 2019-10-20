The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Duty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Duty


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Duty Obituary
Shirley Duty

Shirley Duty passed away on Sunday, October 5, 2019 from Parkinson's and other complications. She was born on February 25, 1943. She lived in New Port Richey, FL. She is survived by her son, Charlie (Carolyn); grandkids, Carter and Charlene. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy (Joe) Barton; brother, Jim (Nancy) Ellinger; ½ brothers, Joe (Jane) Richards and Drs. Sam (Laurie Mulvey) Richards. There will be no memorial service.

Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now