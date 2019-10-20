|
|
Shirley Duty
Shirley Duty passed away on Sunday, October 5, 2019 from Parkinson's and other complications. She was born on February 25, 1943. She lived in New Port Richey, FL. She is survived by her son, Charlie (Carolyn); grandkids, Carter and Charlene. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy (Joe) Barton; brother, Jim (Nancy) Ellinger; ½ brothers, Joe (Jane) Richards and Drs. Sam (Laurie Mulvey) Richards. There will be no memorial service.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019