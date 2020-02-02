|
Shirley E. Kleparek
Shirley E. Kleparek, 85, of Berkey, OH, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at The Grove at Oak Leaf Village of Sylvania. She was born May 3, 1934, to parents Elva and Virgil Tripp. Shirley was a 1952 graduate of Sylvania Burnham High School and attended the University of Toledo. She was employed by Owens-Illinois, the Berkey Post Office, and retired from the Champion Credit Union in 1992. Shirley also served as the Berkey Village Clerk and was a member of the Village Council.
She married Edwin S. Kleparek, October 10, 1959. The couple enjoyed playing golf, traveling to follow UT Football, the Lady Rockets, and attending theatre performances holding season tickets at the Croswell Opera House in Adrian, MI.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of more than 60 years; children, Meg (Kevin) Desmond, Tim Kleparek and Ted (Jami) Kleparek; grandchildren, Bryan, Casey, and Josh Desmond, Emily, Benjamin, Spencer, Christian, and Zachery Kleparek. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ellis Tripp; and daughter-in-law, Laura Kleparek.
Shirley's family would like to thank all the staff at The Grove, and Elara Caring Hospice, especially nurse Joanne Fankhauser, for their loving care and support.
Funeral services will be private. Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the or the Berkey Congregational Church.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020