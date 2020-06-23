Shirley F. SimsIt is with a heavy heart that our family announces the passing of our mother, Shirley F. (Davenport) Sims, "Gram Sunshine" at the young age of 92 on June 21, 2020.Mom was born in Millbury, Ohio, on Easter Sunday 1928, to George and Elna (Bastubee) Davenport who preceded her in passing. Also preceding in passing was son, Richard E. Wetzel, Jr.; brother, Durwood Davenport; grandsons,, James Avery and Shawn Fournier; great-grandson, Richard E. Wetzel, IV; and son-in-law, Douglas Avery.Mom married James L. (Buddy) Sims in April 1961, until his passing in 1994. She was his "Flo".After returning to school, Mom earned her high school diploma from Lake High School in 1993, proving that it's never too late to finish what you started. Mom and Dad were also members of the East Toledo Community Organization (ETCO). Mom loved to bake. She was a big fan of the OSU football team and the Detroit Tigers.She was our "Queen" and the core of our family. Mom loved family gatherings with her extremely large family. She loved the new babies that have continuously blessed her family and was proud of all.Mom most recently attended SonFire Ministries, Pemberville, Ohio. She loved her Lord Jesus Christ, and we know she is now healed and complete in His presence.Left to cherish her memory are her children, Judy Wetzel, Linda (Wetzel) Avery, John (Bev) Wetzel, Sandra (Perkins) Johnson, Peggy (Perkins) Blossom, David Perkins, Kimberly and Dale Gravelle; 19 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; sister, Gail Lenarz; sister-in-law, Shirley Davenport; sister at heart, Pat Arquette; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.Calling hours will be on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 111 Woodville Rd. Millbury, Ohio, 43447. Funeral service will take place in the funeral home Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Internment will immediately follow at Lake Township Cemetery, Walbridge, Ohio, beside her "Buddy". Donations may be made in her memory to SonFire Ministries, Pemberville, Ohio, or to Make A Wish Foundation. Our appreciation to the nurses and staff at Perrysburg Commons for their care and compassion, and the nursing staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their tenderness to our family and most of all, our Mom.