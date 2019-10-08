|
Shirley F. Yoby
Shirley F. Yoby, 70, of Petersburg, MI, and formerly of Vermilion, Ohio, died after a long battle with MS, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, in Flower Hospital. Born, March 21, 1949, in Steubenville, Ohio, she was the daughter of Homer G. and Hazel M. (Conard) Moreland Sr. A 1966 graduate of Cadiz High School in Cadiz, Ohio, she married Paul Yoby, Jr. on June 5, 1966. He preceded her in death on May 29, 2019. Shirley was a devoted Christian, who taught Sunday School for several years at Beacon Baptist Church in Lorain, Ohio and was an active member of Northwest Baptist Church in Toledo, Ohio. She was employed for 9 years at Heritage Christian School in Sandusky, Ohio. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by her loving children, Jeff (Lisa) Yoby, Valerie (Don) Cox and Trent (Havilah) Yoby; brothers, Jack (Nadine), George (Janice) and Dan (Elizabeth) Moreland; sisters, Nellie (Dick) Erow, Amy Jean (John) Wheeler and Terry Lynn (Tim) Henderson; 10 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Homer, Jr., James, Tom, Herbert and Charles Dean Moreland and sisters, Gladys Brownfield and Mary Anna Fling.
Visitation will be from 3-8 pm, Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 am, at Northwest Baptist Church, 3906 West Alexis Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623, where she will lie in state after 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Whiteford Union Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019