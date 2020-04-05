|
Shirley Frye
Shirley Frye, 68, passed peacefully away on March 30th, 2020. She leaves to her loving memory her children, Troy and Angeline; as well as her siblings, Joe, Jim, Cliff, Sam, John and Sharon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Beatrice Johnson; and her sister, Mary.
She retired from AT&T in 2002 then went on to work for Meldrum Mechanical retiring in 2019.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care. The family also requests that any donations be made to Hospice.
Services will be private, and a Memorial will be held at a later date. Condolences to www.caringcremationservices.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020