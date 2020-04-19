Shirley G. Newman Shirley G. Newman, 87, of Temperance, MI passed away in her favorite chair at home Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born to parents George and Helen Miller on September 14, 1932. She was a 1950 graduate of Whitmer High School. She married Donald J. Newman on February 13, 1954, who preceded her in death on September 7, 1982. Shirley was mom to daughters Carol (Tim), Nancy (Duane); and son David. Shirley was grandma to Amy, Michael, DJ, and Brian. Shirley was great-grandma to Andrea, Ashley, Will, Uriah, Silas, Selah, Morgan, Mia, Mariana, Tyler, Kylie, Ava, And Sebastian. Shirley was a great-great-grandma to Isla. Shirley was the oldest sister to Betty and Joyce. Her children would like to thank Aunt Joyce for all of her generosity towards Mom thru the years. We would also like to thank Aunt Betty for all the things she did for Mom. In honoring Shirley's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or services.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.