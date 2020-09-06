1/1
Shirley J. Box
1931 - 2020
Shirley J. Box

Shirley J. Box, 89, of Grand Rapids, Ohio passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at The Lakes of Monclova where she resided the past 5 years.

Shirley was born on May 28, 1931 to the late Franklin and Marjorie (Snyder) Culbertson. She married Archie Box on September 7, 1947 who preceded her in death on December 2, 1990. Shirley is survived by her two sons, Philip (Linda) Box of Bradenton, Florida and Steven (Diane) Box of Byesville; 8 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marilyn Yawberg of Bradenton, Florida; and her son-in-law, Peter VanDenBerghe of Maumee, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon VanDenBerghe; and her sister, LaVonda Johnson.

Shirley attended Bethany Baptist Church, Grand Rapids, Ohio where she played the organ and piano and taught many children the love of Jesus. Shirley had four passions, she loved God, her family, cooking and music.

Shirley's Celebration of Life Service will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Bethany Baptist Church, 14070 Bailey Rd., Grand Rapids, Ohio. It will be livestreamed on the Hanneman Funeral Home Grand Rapids & Liberty Center Facebook Page. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Due to the COVID 19-pandemic, the family requests those attending Shirley's Celebration of Life to wear masks.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hanneman Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, Ohio.

Memorials can be given to Bethany Baptist Church or to the St Jude's Children Hospital.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be sent to Shirley's family by visiting www.hannemafuneralhomes.com

www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Service
03:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church
