Shirley J. Parker
1938 - 2020
Shirley J. Parker

July 31, 1938 - May 1, 2020

Shirley J. Parker, age 81, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, on her daughter's 65th Birthday. Shirley was born July 31, 1938, to Dale and Lillian (Counterman) Miller in Toledo. She retired from American Lincoln and the family business, Parker Electric, where she was a secretary.

Shirley enjoyed bowling, Nascar and camping with family and friends. She and her husband, Ned, enjoyed 30 years of camping at Big Sandy Campground. Ned preceded her in death on December 26, 2009.

Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and Great Nini. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Richard, Robert and Donald and her great grandsons, Jaylen King and Aedan Barron.

Shirley is survived by her loving daughters and their husbands, Sherry and Richard Ewing and Pamela and Peter Perkins; grandchildren, Jeanean and Matt King, Garrick Gray and his love, Stephanie Fessenden and Gina and Andy Wyatt; great grandchildren, Tyson and Tialyn King; step-grandchildren, Dan and Megan Perkins, Joe and Jessica Perkins and Andrea andAndrew Barron; step-great grandchildren, Riley, Korabell and Aubree Ewing, Autumn and Ava Barron, Daniel Perkins, Summer and John Schlachter and Eliza Wyatt; great-great granddaughter, Sofia Schlachter; special great niece, McKenna Ulrich and sisters-in-law, Dawn and Manny Sulfaro.

At this time there will be a private gathering for the family, however they are planning a celebration to remember Shirley at a later date when family, friends and community can once again come together.

To leave a special message for Shirley's Family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
May 5, 2020
Fun Loving
Aunt Shirley, you will be missed, so many great memories. I know that you're enjoying yourself, like old times. Try not to have to much fun. I know uncle Ned, uncle Donny, my mom, and my dad, and oh so many others were there to great you. Heaven has no idea, what's in store, it will be one big celebration. Rest In Peace. Love and hugs forever.
julie sheetz
