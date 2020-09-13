Shirley J. (Schmuhl) Rogers
August 29, 1935 - September 1, 2020
Shirley J. Rogers, 85, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away September 1, 2020. She was born to Harvey J. and Selma A. (Becker) Schmuhl on August 29, 1935. Shirley graduated from Clay High School in 1953 and before her employment in Oregon City Schools as a cook and bus monitor, Shirley worked at The Lutheran Home of Mercy after she retired from Farmers Savings Bank where she worked for 21 years and worked her way up from proofing checks to being the Assistant to the Vice President. Shirley loved her family, cooking, baking, gardening and riding her bike.
Shirley leaves behind her daughter, Brenda; grandchildren, Scott, Thomas "T.J." and Shanna McNary; best friend, Caroline Williamson; and many other beloved family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Averill; brothers, Wayne, Melvin, Nelson, Jerry; son, Terry; and son-in-law, Tom McNary.
Private family visitation and services were held Tuesday, September 8.2020. Interment followed at Williston Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, The Healing Barn, Natures Nursery, Humane Ohio, Lucas County Control and Care, or charity of their choice
.
Remember, it's not the clothes you wear, the kind of house you live in, the kind of car you drive or how much you have in your checking account that people remember about you; what they remember is how you treated them. Be kind. Namaste.