Shirley J. Shimman
1937 - 2020
Shirley J. Shimman

March 15, 1937

- June 19, 2020

Shirley Jean Shimman, 83 was greeted in heaven on June 19, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo with her daughter and granddaughter at her side. She was born on March 15, 1937 to Dora Schact. Shirley worked at Dana Corporation until she had to take a disability. She enjoyed remodeling houses, gardening, cooking, crafts of all sorts, and giving advise to everyone. She took great joy in being a grandmother and great-grandmother.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Jeanne (Matthew) Rogacki; grandchildren, Jason, Steven, and Angela Kester; and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings. Ron Morton, Gary (Nancy) Morton, and Diane Pedersen. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Shimman; parents; siblings, Arthur Morton, Darlene Haehl, Joyce Houser, John Morton, and Sharon Zunk.

The family will receive guests on Wednesday June 24 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and funeral service will be held on Thursday June 25 at 11:00 a.m., at the Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St., Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.witzlershank.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
JUN
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
4196663121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 22, 2020
I have very fond memories of Aunt Shirley when I was growing up. Both of my parents had been close with her in the younger years. At one point of time she lived next door to us. I have lots of memories of her. She loved to talk and reminisce about family. She will be missed!
Rhonda Maran
Family
