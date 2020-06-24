Shirley J. ShimmanMarch 15, 1937- June 19, 2020Shirley Jean Shimman, 83 was greeted in heaven on June 19, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo with her daughter and granddaughter at her side. She was born on March 15, 1937 to Dora Schact. Shirley worked at Dana Corporation until she had to take a disability. She enjoyed remodeling houses, gardening, cooking, crafts of all sorts, and giving advise to everyone. She took great joy in being a grandmother and great-grandmother.Shirley is survived by her daughter, Jeanne (Matthew) Rogacki; grandchildren, Jason, Steven, and Angela Kester; and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings. Ron Morton, Gary (Nancy) Morton, and Diane Pedersen. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Shimman; parents; siblings, Arthur Morton, Darlene Haehl, Joyce Houser, John Morton, and Sharon Zunk.The family will receive guests on Wednesday June 24 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and funeral service will be held on Thursday June 25 at 11:00 a.m., at the Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St., Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.