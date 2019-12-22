|
Shirley Jean (Spuler) Taberner
Knowing her heart was ready to be with the Lord, Shirley Jean Spuler Taberner passed away unexpectedly in Spokane, Washington, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born in Republic, Washington, July 16, 1932, to Francis L. Spuler and Delma B. Mills, Shirley lived a vibrant life filled with love for God, the Catholic Church and those who were most important to her, her family. Having graduated from Marycliff High School in Spokane, Shirley married Joseph B.C. Taberner on November 21, 1953 at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes. Engaging in multiple occupations, exciting hobbies and interests throughout her lifetime, Shirley's two favorite careers were being a realtor in Toledo, Ohio and an executive assistant at ISC/ Olivetti in Spokane, WA. Famous for walking on her hands, Shirley was also renowned as the "mother to everyone on Harris Street" in Toledo, Ohio. Having a strong love for the outdoors, Shirley liked gardening, traveling, camping, cross-country skiing and painting, but her favorite pastime was sunbathing!
Shirley will be greatly missed. Serving over 35 years at St. Joseph Parish in Otis Orchards with Seniors on the Go and the Altar Society, Shirley is survived by her best friend and partner, Frank Martin; one daughter, Lori Cremeens; two sons, Brian Taberner (Jana) and Jeffrey Taberner (Sherri); one sister, Doris Peterson; 8 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis L. Spuler and Delma B. Mills; children: Jeffrey Brian Taberner, Teresa Hill and Mark Taberner; and brother, Francis "Sonny" Spuler.
To share memories of Shirley and leave condolences for the family, visit Shirley's Tribute page at HennesseyValley.com.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019