1935 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email (News story) Shirley Jo Bechtel, the first Banana Boat distributor in Ohio and Michigan, died June 15 at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. She was 83.



Ms. Bechtel suffered from congestive heart failure, ultimately dying of an acute intracranial hemorrhage, her son Rick Bechtel said.



Ms. Bechtel was born Sept. 23, 1935 in Montpelier, Ohio, to Ralph and Lucille Purdy. She spent her formative years living in Toledo before moving to Holland, where she attended Holland High School and graduated in 1953. After graduating high school, Ms. Bechtel worked at Woolworth's as an operator and receptionist for M.W. Kellogg Construction Co., and as a sales secretary for Allstate.



While on a Florida vacation in 1985, Ms. Bechtel and her husband encountered a young man at a drugstore whom she asked for sunscreen recommendations, Mr. Bechtel told the Blade. After learning the man owned the company that produced Banana Boat Sun Care Products, Ms. Bechtel seized the opportunity to inquire about distributorship rights in the Midwest and secured them for both Ohio and Michigan, which led directly to the founding of Bechtel Enterprises.



On the way home from their Florida trip, they sold their first set of Banana Boat products to a Drug Emporium in Cincinnati. Mr. Bechtel recalled that the very first shipment of Banana Boat products to their Ohio home resulted in a tractor-trailer loading $10,000 worth of sun care products into his parents' garage.



"Banana Boat was very, very much in its infancy at the time," Mr. Bechtel said. "The big picture is that my mom and dad brought Banana Boat to Ohio and Michigan. She just had a natural business mind, and very natural people skills, and just loved to promote things."



In 1994, Ms. Bechtel sold her distribution rights to Playtex Corp., Mr. Bechtel said.



Even beyond her professional role as a businesswoman, Ms. Bechtel was known as an energetic trendsetter with a particular knack for recommending activities and travel destinations to friends and family.



"I always called her my Energizer Bunny," said Marty Hogle, a lifelong friend. "She was an activities director.... It wasn't her job - she just liked for everybody to be happy."



A Disney fanatic, Ms. Bechtel encouraged many of her Midwestern friends to journey to Florida to visit Walt Disney World, and pointed Toledo area families in the direction of Evergreen, an Ontario resort she visited with family and friends every year for over 50 years.



She also spread the tennis bug to her family after picking up the sport as a hobby at an adult continuing-education class at Maumee High School in the early 1970s, Mr. Bechtel said. While her son and husband were initially reluctant to try it, they eventually caved and tennis soon became a family legacy.



"When she first came home with the idea of starting to play tennis, my dad and I said that we didn't think that we would be interested because we both felt like it was a sissy sport," Mr. Bechtel said. "She, as only my mother could do … would continue to come home from her class and say, 'I think you guys would really love this sport.'"



Her son Rick - after dismissing his tennis preconceptions - went on to win the Toledo City Open Singles Championship in 1993, while Ms. Bechtel's two grandchildren both played Division One collegiate tennis at their respective universities. Grandson Evan Bechtel became a state champion in Division One singles in 2011, and in 2012, son Rick was inducted into the Toledo City League Hall of Fame, Mr. Bechtel said.



More than anything, Ms. Bechtel is remembered as an upbeat person who loved to lead others to fun, both Mr. Bechtel and Ms. Hogle said.



"I really thought that the most special thing that I remember about my mom was that she taught me and everyone that she ever knew well how to enjoy good, clean fun," Mr. Bechtel said. "That was her specialty: teaching everyone that she came into contact with how to enjoy life and have good, clean fun."



Ms. Bechtel is survived by her son, Rick Bechtel; sister, Sandy Nichols, and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson.



A memorial service will be held Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oak Openings Lodge at 5440 Wilkins Rd., Whitehouse.



The Newcomer Funeral Home's Southwest Chapel is handling arrangements.



The family suggests tributes to the hospice.



