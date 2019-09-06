|
Shirley L. (Cross) Cullum
Shirley L. (Cross) Cullum, 88, of Holland, OH passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 3, 1930 in Toledo to Edwin J. and Georgia M. (Geiser) Wilson and she married Jerry G. Cullum on September 5, 1970 also in Toledo.
Shirley loved making afgans and ceramics. She was also known for her cake decorating and enjoyed vacations and traveling.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Jerry Cullum; children, George (Teri) Cross, Gene (Debra) Cross and Darrell (Maureen) Cross; step-son, Jerry (Cheryl) Cullum, Jr.; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and beloved dog, Star. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Edelene Serres.
Friends will be received on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879). Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Springfield Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family wishes to extend a special heartfelt thank you to Teri, Debbie and Mo. Condolences can be shared at
www.neville-funeral.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 6, 2019