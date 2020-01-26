|
(News story) Shirley Levy, a sailor who for decades brought Blade readers aboard through her columns and articles about all matters nautical, died Friday in ProMedica Toledo Hospital. She was 91.
Mrs. Levy, of Ottawa Hills, had congestive heart failure. The last decade, she edited Topics, the Toledo Club's magazine, with her name on the masthead as editor in chief through the January issue.
"She worked with a trainer twice a week. She did her own gardening," her son Larry Levy said. "It's what kept my mom young - being with people."
Mrs. Levy wrote for The Blade from the late 1960s into the 2000s. Consistently through that era - with a column weekly, at least, in season - she covered the leisure and the competition in the boating, sailing, and rowing communities of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. She paid particular attention to the annual Mills Trophy Race on Lake Erie.
She began one of her last bylined Blade pieces, published June 5, 2007, "Splice the mainframe and batten down the hatches. The Mills Trophy Race, one of the oldest and most prestigious sailing contests on the Great Lakes, will observe its 100th birthday on June 8."
She had the ability to explain, to translate the technical terms, said Duane Burgoyne, a Mills participant for more than 25 years.
"Sailing is important around this area. Shirley was the avenue to bring the sailing news, the sport, to the people who read the sports pages and the people who read about the football game, the soccer game," said Mr. Burgoyne of the North Cape Yacht Club.
"She painted the picture the people could never see," he said. "She was a sailor herself. Shirley painted a picture of a passion we had."
As a sailor, she broke barriers at a time when yachting was seen as a "gentleman's sport," Mr. Burgoyne said. "She was one of the forerunners of females coming into the sailing world. She was one of the first to say, 'I'm good enough to go out.'"
Mrs. Levy came to journalism through sailing. As a North Cape member, she volunteered to send out the club's news releases. That led to articles, written freelance, for national boating publications and then her work for The Blade.
Christine Brennan, a USA Today sports columnist, grew up in the Toledo area reading The Blade sports section. Ms. Brennan was a Blade sports intern in 1979, between her junior and senior years at Northwestern University. Mrs. Levy was the only other woman in the sports department.
"I knew her byline and picture. For me to get a chance to see Shirley was affirmation for me that my dream could come true, that there was a place for women in sports media," Ms. Brennan said. "She was so kind. I remember her during that summer coming up to me and telling me she enjoyed a story I'd written."
Mrs. Levy supplanted her Blade "Boating Notes" column - later called "Boating" - with, mostly, features. For the real estate section, she introduced readers in 1979 to a then-novel concept, the home hot tub. For a continuing feature on active living, Do It, she wrote on the latest in ski fashion and fun family activities within 55 miles of Toledo. She covered society news for a time in 1994.
"My mother was very thorough and very intelligent," her son said. "She was not afraid to go in depth and develop a deeper knowledge of a subject."
She was born June 26, 1928, in Akron to Betty and Arthur Fish. Her father died, and her mother married Aaron Dolgin, a jewelry store owner, in 1934. Shirley Dolgin and her siblings grew up in West Toledo. She was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School.
She received a bachelor's degree in psychology from Ohio State University. She and her husband, Philip "Bud" Levy, returned to their native Toledo, where he opened his optometry practice in 1950.
Mrs. Levy helped develop the library at Congregation Shomer Emunim, then known as the Collingwood Avenue Temple. She served on the temple's board of directors. She also was a former vice president of the Ottawa Hills board of education.
She and Mr. Levy married Aug. 24, 1947. He died May 5, 2015.
Surviving are sons Larry and Michael Levy; daughter, Candace Levy; sister, Bette-Faye Cone Schwartz; and four grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Robert H. Wick/ Wisniewski Funeral Home. The family suggests tributes to the Lori Warner Levy memorial fund at Ottawa Hills Schools or the library support fund at The Temple-Congregation Temple Shomer Emunim, Sylvania Township, where she was a member.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 26, 2020