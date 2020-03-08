Home

Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
7:30 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church

Shirley M. Abrams


1929 - 2020
Shirley M. Abrams Obituary
Shirley M. Abrams

Shirley M. Abrams, age 90, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on March 5, 2020. She was born in Toledo, OH on March 16, 1929 to Henry and Sylvia (Bihl) Fox. Shirley was employed for ten years as an administrative clerk for the former Ann Arbor Railroad. She was a loving homemaker and devoted to her family. Shirley enjoyed and excelled at cooking and baking, especially pies and Christmas cookies. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Shirley is survived by her children, Glen Abrams and Ann (Jim) Urban; grandson, Ben Urban; brothers, Richard and Marvin (Judi) Fox; sisters, Rita (John) Martis and Alice (Dan) Zunk; and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 67 years, Glen "Biggie" Abrams; brothers, Louis, Paul, Robert, and Daniel Fox; and sister, Mary Hasenfratz.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 2 - 8 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH where a scripture service will be held at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass for Shirley will take place on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church preceded by visitation in the church from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery.

Shirley's family would like to give a special "thank you" to Donnie Fenter for all his help with Mr. and Mrs. Abrams in the past couple of years. Memorial donations may be given to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or a . Please share condolences at

Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
