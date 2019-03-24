|
Shirley M. Friedt
Shirley M. Friedt, 83, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Orchard Villa. She was born May 13, 1935, in Dunkirk, OH. Shirley was a devoted Jehovah Witness for over 62 years.
Shirley is survived by children, Richard (Michelle) Kohler, Alisa Ras, Sandra Peer, Diane (Dennis) Riedmaier, Sue (Bruce) Zachel, Judy (Jim) Gassner; grandchildren, Mathew, Daniel, Sebastian, Amber, Monica, Jennifer, Derek, Megan, Kristin, Dri, Geoff, Heather, Rebecca; many great-grandchildrenand great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Virginia (Gardner) Mielke; husbands, Richard F. Kohler and Eugene Friedt; son, Douglas Kohler; brother, Ralph; sister, Marion; 2 grandsons, Brandon andRyan.Family and friends may visit the Oak Harbor Kingdom Hall on Saturday, March 30, 2019, where services will be at 1 p.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to jw.org or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019