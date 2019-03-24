Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Oak Harbor Kingdom Hall
Shirley M. Friedt


1935 - 2019
Shirley M. Friedt Obituary
Shirley M. Friedt

Shirley M. Friedt, 83, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Orchard Villa. She was born May 13, 1935, in Dunkirk, OH. Shirley was a devoted Jehovah Witness for over 62 years.

Shirley is survived by children, Richard (Michelle) Kohler, Alisa Ras, Sandra Peer, Diane (Dennis) Riedmaier, Sue (Bruce) Zachel, Judy (Jim) Gassner; grandchildren, Mathew, Daniel, Sebastian, Amber, Monica, Jennifer, Derek, Megan, Kristin, Dri, Geoff, Heather, Rebecca; many great-grandchildrenand great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Virginia (Gardner) Mielke; husbands, Richard F. Kohler and Eugene Friedt; son, Douglas Kohler; brother, Ralph; sister, Marion; 2 grandsons, Brandon andRyan.Family and friends may visit the Oak Harbor Kingdom Hall on Saturday, March 30, 2019, where services will be at 1 p.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to jw.org or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
