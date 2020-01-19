Home

Shirley M. Manning


1942 - 2020
Shirley M. Manning Obituary
Shirley M. Manning

Shirley M. Manning passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Swanton Health Care & Retirement Center with her son by her side. Shirley was born September 23, 1942 to Walter & Theodosia Krueger. Originally from Toledo Shirley moved to Swanton in 2006 to be close to her son and his family.

Left to cherish her memory is her only child, Roy (Aimee) Manning, Jr.; the loves of her life, grandson, Joshua Manning; granddaughter, Peighton Manning; sisters, Nancy (Mike) Tamlyn, Mary Repass, Patricia (Gary) Sniegowski; along with many nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Manning, Sr. and brother-in-law, Ken Repass.

A family and friends rememberance will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 11:00-3:00 p.m. at Swanton Health Care & Retirement Center, 214 S. Munson.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
