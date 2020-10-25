Shirley M. SbrocchiShirley M. Sbrocchi left her earthly life and joined her Lord and Savior on October 21, 2020 after a courageous 10 year battle with cancer. She was the youngest of 6 children born to Theresa and Joseph Walker. Shirley was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy, then married and had a young family prior to completing her registered nursing degree at Maumee Valley Hospital. She worked in various areas utilizing her clinical skills including hospital medical/surgery, private physicians' offices as well as Director of Nursing in a long term care facility.Shirley's emphasis was on family, so their gathering for any occasion was her greatest joy. Also, she would regularly help care for each of her young grandchildren before they entered elementary school, as well as baking a yearly birthday cake for each one. While they were away at college she often sent unexpected cards and notes of encouragement, and prayed the Rosary multiple times daily for their special intentions.Shirley loved fashion, game shows and "gabbing" on the phone. In the summertime, enjoying the sun poolside was a favorite pastime.Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Michael; her sons Michael (Kathy);Richard (Anne) and Thomas (Robyn). She was predeceased by her youngest son, Timothy, as well as her parents and siblings.She was proudest of her grandchildren, Michelle Schwartz (Barrett), Anthony (Nicole), Brandi, Philip (Malin), Tyler (Kristen), A.J. (Anastasia), Christina Bruno (Rossi), Devon, Austin (Kellie), Nicholas and great grandchildren, Anthony Jr., Nia and Kayla. Shirley also was blessed with many cousins, nieces and nephews.Due to current Covid restrictions visitation will be private. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 26 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Burial will be privately held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the Esophageal Cancer Research Program at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston S.C.