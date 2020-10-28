1/
Shirley Mae Brown
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Shirley Mae Brown

Shirley M. Brown, age 86, of Oregon passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Orchard Villa. Shirley was born on March 3, 1934 to Dorothy Rowe. Shirley worked at St. Charles Hospital in the OB Department as a unit secretary. She retired in 1990. Upon retirement she and her husband Don would travel to their winter home in Naples, Florida. She married Don on June 20, 1953. He preceded her in death in 2004.

She is survived by her four sons, Tom (Sandy), Dennis (Patti), Jeff and Steve; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Hospice of NW Ohio for the devoted care that was given to Shirley these past few days. Honoring her wishes there will be no visitation or services. Burial will be private.

"You were on a long, hard journey but you are finally home"

Published in The Blade from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
or

