The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Fike
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Mae (Kaszynski) Fike


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Mae (Kaszynski) Fike Obituary
Shirley Mae (Kaszynski) Fike

Shirley M. Fike passed away in her own home on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born on December 31, 1928 in Toledo, Ohio to Dr. & Mrs. L.L. Kaszynski.

Shirley was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and a devout lifelong Catholic. She was a member of St. Rose Parish in Perrysburg for the last 45 years. She married Richard Fike and he preceded her on June 24, 1979. Her biggest regret was that she was never able to bear children. Her fur babies became her children and they were all rescue dogs. Shirley had many talents and hobbies among them were ceramics, sewing, knitting, travelling, camping, horses, motorcycles, and boat building. Shirley respected and adored her parents and was a constant presence in the lives of her sister, Joanne Burgard and her 9 children.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Leonard and Frances (Chadek) Kaszynski; her husband, Richard; her brothers, Richard D. and Jerome F. Kaszynski; and sister, Joanne P. Burgard.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her nieces, Pat (Bob) Pitzen and Janice (Jeff) Moore; nephews, Thomas Burgard and Gregory Burgard; great-nieces, Michelle (Bernie) Booth-Schuh and Holly (Renae) Dupler, She also leaves many other great-nieces and nephews and her friend of 60+ years Marilyn Siravo of Arvada, Colorado; and her dog Casey.

Shirley would most assuredly like to thank her great niece, Michelle Booth-Schuh for all the loving care the last 3 years. She made it possible for niece Pat Pitzen to keep her promise to allow Shirley to die in her own home. Love you, bye.

Friends and Family will be received on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4-8 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St, Maumee. A Funeral Mass to be held on Friday, April 26 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Rose Catholic Church, Perrysburg. Interment to follow at St. Rose Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church or the Toledo area Humane Society. Online Condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Download Now