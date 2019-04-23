Shirley Mae (Kaszynski) Fike



Shirley M. Fike passed away in her own home on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born on December 31, 1928 in Toledo, Ohio to Dr. & Mrs. L.L. Kaszynski.



Shirley was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and a devout lifelong Catholic. She was a member of St. Rose Parish in Perrysburg for the last 45 years. She married Richard Fike and he preceded her on June 24, 1979. Her biggest regret was that she was never able to bear children. Her fur babies became her children and they were all rescue dogs. Shirley had many talents and hobbies among them were ceramics, sewing, knitting, travelling, camping, horses, motorcycles, and boat building. Shirley respected and adored her parents and was a constant presence in the lives of her sister, Joanne Burgard and her 9 children.



Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Leonard and Frances (Chadek) Kaszynski; her husband, Richard; her brothers, Richard D. and Jerome F. Kaszynski; and sister, Joanne P. Burgard.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her nieces, Pat (Bob) Pitzen and Janice (Jeff) Moore; nephews, Thomas Burgard and Gregory Burgard; great-nieces, Michelle (Bernie) Booth-Schuh and Holly (Renae) Dupler, She also leaves many other great-nieces and nephews and her friend of 60+ years Marilyn Siravo of Arvada, Colorado; and her dog Casey.



Shirley would most assuredly like to thank her great niece, Michelle Booth-Schuh for all the loving care the last 3 years. She made it possible for niece Pat Pitzen to keep her promise to allow Shirley to die in her own home. Love you, bye.



Friends and Family will be received on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4-8 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St, Maumee. A Funeral Mass to be held on Friday, April 26 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Rose Catholic Church, Perrysburg. Interment to follow at St. Rose Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church or the Toledo area Humane Society. Online Condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.





Published in The Blade from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019