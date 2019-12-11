Home

Shirley Mae Smith


1940 - 2019
Shirley Mae Smith Obituary
Shirley Mae Smith

Sunrise:12/11/40

Sunset:12/4/19

Shirley Mae Smith, 79 of Toledo passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Advanced Specialty Hospital after a brief illness. She retired from The Toledo Hospital after 39 years of service as an LPN. Shirley joined the Dunbar Elks Bowling League in the 70s, becoming president in 1990 serving until her passing. Her warm straight forward personality garnered the love of many friends and family.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Larry; daughters, Markeeta and Lori; and son, Lawrence Smith.

Visitation Service, Friday, December 13, 2019; 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at House of Day Funeral Home. Family Hour Services at Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, where Shirley was a longtime member, Saturday, December 14th, 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services entrusted to House of Day Funeral Home. Happy Birthday Mom, we will always love and celebrate you.

www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 11, 2019
