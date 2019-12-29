|
|
Shirley Meredith
Mother Meredith 86, passed away on December 24, 2019 after fighting a lengthy illness.
She is survived by daughter Christine, God daughter Ida Cole; Grandchildren, Kristin, Rachel, Raquel Jones, and Kadejah Cole; Great grandchild, Mylai; Sisters, Bertha (Andrew) Burden Dolores Tolbert, Annabell Wheaton, Betty Ford. Regina Tilman, Linda Smith, Jeweline Little and brother Rufus Little and a host of other family and friends.
Services will be 12 noon, January 2nd, 2020 proceeded by wake services at 11:00 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 10202 Angola Road, Swanton, Ohio 43558. Pastor and Officiant Jerome McCaster
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019