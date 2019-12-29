Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Wake
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Missionary Baptist Church
10202 Angola Road
Swanton, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
First Missionary Baptist Church
10202 Angola Road
Swanton, OH
View Map
Shirley Meredith

Shirley Meredith Obituary
Shirley Meredith

Mother Meredith 86, passed away on December 24, 2019 after fighting a lengthy illness.

She is survived by daughter Christine, God daughter Ida Cole; Grandchildren, Kristin, Rachel, Raquel Jones, and Kadejah Cole; Great grandchild, Mylai; Sisters, Bertha (Andrew) Burden Dolores Tolbert, Annabell Wheaton, Betty Ford. Regina Tilman, Linda Smith, Jeweline Little and brother Rufus Little and a host of other family and friends.

Services will be 12 noon, January 2nd, 2020 proceeded by wake services at 11:00 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 10202 Angola Road, Swanton, Ohio 43558. Pastor and Officiant Jerome McCaster

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
