Shirley Newell
Shirly Newell, 78, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully on December 4th 2020. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Bill.
She is survived by her children, Dave (Linda) Newell, Cheryl Garrett, Kelly (Larry) Anderson and Mike Newell; as well as her brother, Bob (Judy) Stewart; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, who will all miss her dearly. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. Visit www.andersonfuneralservices.com
