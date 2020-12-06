1/1
Shirley Newell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Newell

Shirly Newell, 78, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully on December 4th 2020. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Bill.

She is survived by her children, Dave (Linda) Newell, Cheryl Garrett, Kelly (Larry) Anderson and Mike Newell; as well as her brother, Bob (Judy) Stewart; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, who will all miss her dearly. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. Visit www.andersonfuneralservices.com to leave condolences to the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home
9205 E Us Hwy 223
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-4400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved