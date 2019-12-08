|
|
Shirley Putman
Shirley Jean Putman, 84, formerly of Rossford and most recently of Toledo passed peacefully in her home on December 6, 2019. Shirley was born in Toledo on April 8, 1935. A lifetime member of the PTA, Shirley wanted nothing more than to be a wife and mother. She truly enjoyed raising her children. Her favorite benefit that she cherished was meeting and talking to everyone who came into the Rossford 7-11 where she worked until it's closing. Shirley had many part time jobs, but her favorite was working at the Toledo Zoo in Wonder Valley letting children hold and touch all the animals.
On a sunny day she could often be found eating an ice cream cone, enjoying the view of the Rossford Marina. She will be remembered for her bright blue eyes, red lipstick lined, beautiful smile and one heck of a Stubborn, Spit Fire, Spunky Attitude.
She was preceded in death by a half-sister Betty Maher. She is survived by her 3 children, Debbie (Garry) Pierce, Terence (Joyce) Putman and Amy (Franco) Stocchi; 9 grandchildren and 15 great–grandchildren. Shirley is also survived by her sister Carolyn (Jack) Sharp and several nieces and nephews
Visitation will take place Monday, December 9th from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio. Services will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to (), 2802 Airport Hwy., 43609 Online condolences can be left at walterfuneralhome.com
walterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019