Shirley Rogers



Shirley Rogers passed away on February 13, 2019 after living a bountiful life until the age of 92. Shirley spent her early career in Food Service and Bookkeeping and later in life found fulfillment by providing a pet service to local Perrysburg residents. In her free time, you would find this social butterfly and fashionista volunteering at St. Vincent's Gift Shop, attending the Symphony, dancing, working on puzzles, playing cards, and reading.



Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Randall Rogers (JoAnn Wilczynski); sisters Sylvia Collins and Dorothy Fink, and brother Richard Rosenthol.



Surviving is her daughter Ellen Mens (Dennis Duly), grandchildren Nicole Schlegel and Abbey Sheppard (Ryan)) and great grandchildren Lucy, Graham, Robbie, and Emma. Her granddaughter Catherine Rogers (Nelson) with her great grandchildren; Heather, Dakota, Gavin and Caleb and granddaughter Christy Rogers (Turner) with great-grandchild, Hannah. Peggy and John Fuller, of Perrysburg, were Shirley's longstanding, second family.



A short service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on March 12, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front St., Perrysburg, OH. Shirley's pride and joy and companion was her Maltese pup, Andy. As an avid pet lover, Shirley had requested any donations be made to the Humane Society in her name. Mail monetary gifts to The Toledo Area Humane Society 827 Illinois Ave, Maumee, OH 43537 or via online https://secure.humanesociety.org/site/Donation2?24225.donation=form1&df_id=24225.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019