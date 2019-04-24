Home

Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
333 Brookside Dr.
Swanton, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
333 Brookside Dr.
Swanton, OH
View Map
Shirley (Welsh) Savin


Shirley Savin, age 82, of Swanton, Ohio, formerly of Grand Rapids, Michigan, passed away in her home and surrounded by her loving family, Saturday morning, April 20, 2019. She was born June 20, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio to Frank and Eva (Robinson) Welsh. Shirley was a 1955 graduate of Ursuline High School. On November 28, 1956, she married her beloved husband Robert L. Savin. He preceded her in death on October 4, 2009. Shirley retired in 2007 from Meijer in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she worked as a manager of the toy department.

Shirley was a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish. She loved vacationing in Myrtle Beach and was an avid Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Cleveland Indians fan. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her children, Coleen (Phil) Watts, Robert Savin, Jr., Brian Savin, Eva (Ryan) Rittner and Scott (Tammy) Savin; grandchildren, Kelli (Jeremy) Smigelski, Joseph, Jr. (Brandy) Rhodes, Brian Savin, Jr., Amanda Savin, Meaghan Savin, Robert Savin III, Joshua (Monica) Rhodes, Brad Savin, Jayden Savin, Jackson Savin, Adeline Rittner, Eric (Kendra) Watts, Joshua (Kim) Watts, Justin Watts, Alichia Hudson, Jessica Lares, Samantha Fry, Zachary Hudson and Charlotte Hudson; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Evan, Madison, Dylan, Wyatt, Drake, Noah, Paesyn, Aubrey, Landon, Knox, Brystol, Hayes, Chloe, Haden and Branden; and brothers-in-law, Tom Savin and John Stewart; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband of 54 years, Bob, Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Eva; 5 sisters and 4 brothers.

Friends and family may visit Thursday, April 25th from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St. in Swanton, Ohio, where the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Dr. in Swanton, on Friday, April 26th at 11:00 a.m., where visitation will be one hour prior. Interment at St. Richard Memorial Gardens will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on Apr. 24, 2019
