Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Sidney Allen Cottrell


1954 - 2020
Sidney Allen Cottrell Obituary
Sidney Allen Cottrell

Sidney Allen Cottrell, 65, of Toledo, passed away February 26, 2020, in Millbury. He was born June 6, 1954, to Sidney S. and Katherine (Kossman) Cottrell in Toledo.

Sidney is survived by his siblings, Kevin (Rita) Cottrell, Denise Lutman, Scott (Dawn) Cottrell; five nieces; three nephews; three great-nieces; and two great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Amanda; brother-in-law, Bob Lutman.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. with a memorial service to be held at 7. Memorial contributions can be made to the .

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
