Sidney Allen Cottrell
Sidney Allen Cottrell, 65, of Toledo, passed away February 26, 2020, in Millbury. He was born June 6, 1954, to Sidney S. and Katherine (Kossman) Cottrell in Toledo.
Sidney is survived by his siblings, Kevin (Rita) Cottrell, Denise Lutman, Scott (Dawn) Cottrell; five nieces; three nephews; three great-nieces; and two great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Amanda; brother-in-law, Bob Lutman.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. with a memorial service to be held at 7. Memorial contributions can be made to the .
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020